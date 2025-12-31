Wyatt Graham

What in Heaven Is Ezekiel 1 About?
Ezekiel glimpses God’s mobile throne in one of Scripture’s strangest visions
What Is a Lie?
Or why defining a lie matters for living without moral confusion
What Minimalists Missed
What minimalists and deep work advocates offer is a way to inhabit reality, in space and time, that leads to human flourishing.
Don’t Overthink Your Problems
God is our judge. We don’t have to do his job for him.
Our World Feels Like a Prelude to Posthuman Life
Life todays seem to be a precursor to a posthuman world, but is that the full story? I am not so sure.
Reading the Minor Prophets Means Knowing Empires
We Need to Know Assyria, Babylonia, and Persia
AI Writing and the Problem of Sameness
When writing is shaped by AI to maximize attention rather than pursue truth, it inevitably collapses into sameness, losing its power to form judgment…
You Can’t Trust Your Eyes Anymore
So knowledge must once again be grounded in first principles, testimony, and rightly ordered reason
What I Am Changing in 2026
And why you should give me money.
