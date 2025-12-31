Subscribe
What in Heaven Is Ezekiel 1 About?
Ezekiel glimpses God’s mobile throne in one of Scripture’s strangest visions
12 hrs ago
•
Wyatt Graham
3
What Is a Lie?
Or why defining a lie matters for living without moral confusion
Jan 23
•
Wyatt Graham
4
2
What Minimalists Missed
What minimalists and deep work advocates offer is a way to inhabit reality, in space and time, that leads to human flourishing.
Jan 20
•
Wyatt Graham
9
4
Don’t Overthink Your Problems
God is our judge. We don’t have to do his job for him.
Jan 16
•
Wyatt Graham
9
6
2
Our World Feels Like a Prelude to Posthuman Life
Life todays seem to be a precursor to a posthuman world, but is that the full story? I am not so sure.
Jan 15
•
Wyatt Graham
1
2
1
Reading the Minor Prophets Means Knowing Empires
We Need to Know Assyria, Babylonia, and Persia
Jan 11
•
Wyatt Graham
18
4
6
AI Writing and the Problem of Sameness
When writing is shaped by AI to maximize attention rather than pursue truth, it inevitably collapses into sameness, losing its power to form judgment…
Jan 9
•
Wyatt Graham
10
2
2
You Can’t Trust Your Eyes Anymore
So knowledge must once again be grounded in first principles, testimony, and rightly ordered reason
Jan 3
•
Wyatt Graham
16
4
6
What I Am Changing in 2026
And why you should give me money.
Jan 1
•
Wyatt Graham
15
5
3
December 2025
To Be a Christian Is to Sanctify the Machine
Against the Machine is a philosophy of history, one that sees us in an age of decay. But must we abandon it all? Should we not sanctify it instead?
Dec 31, 2025
•
Wyatt Graham
13
6
Don’t Get Lost in the Prophets
Four Simple Rules for Reading Isaiah, Jeremiah, and Ezekiel Well
Dec 16, 2025
•
Wyatt Graham
9
6
4
Two Events You Need to Know to Understand Ezekiel
The two exiles of Judah in 597 and 586 BC explain Ezekiel
Dec 15, 2025
•
Wyatt Graham
5
1
