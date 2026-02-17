Wyatt Graham

Wyatt Graham

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keturah's avatar
Keturah
17h

So sad how all my years in school I was learning to have a unique writing voice. Now we have AI erasing all uniqueness and individuality. And that’s not even touching on how much intelligence has been lost in the younger generations.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Wyatt Graham
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wyatt Graham · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture