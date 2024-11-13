Wyatt Graham

Joe Keysor
Dec 20, 2024

Nietzsche wrote in The Antichrist that Christianity was a false religion of nothing but lies. But, he asked, Where do these lies come from? The Jews. He says Christianity is inherently Jewish, refers to the rabbi Paul, and says that Christianity is a Jewish plot to weaken the Europeans with a false sense of morality and guilt so they will submit to Christian/Jewish control.

He condemned the conventional antisemites of his day because they were still infected with Jewish values through Christianity.

He also said in section 1 or 2 of the Antichrist that the weak and the unfit should be exterminated.

