Wyatt Graham

Wyatt Graham

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Jed's avatar
Jed
4dEdited

Thanks for writing this brother. Will be useful to refer/point to in the future.

My dumbed-down version (using the texts like you do) is just:

- If the Spirit 'only' proceeded from the Father, then (to our human brains) it would be hard to distinguish His eternal relation from that of Jesus (and in that scenario, what relation would the Spirit have to Jesus?)

- Rather, the Spirit is Himself (to our human brains) the very Person of love that exists between both the Father and Son, the love that equally proceeds from both Father and Son for each other.

- To be welcomed into the love of the Triune God via union is to be loved in the Son, by the Father, through the Spirit.

For a crude drawing:

Father <-> Loves [Spirit] <-> Son [We are positionally located via union]

(In my brain, being 'in the Son' denotes the love intrinsic to our 'one-flesh' union with the Son as part of His bride. So I'm not conceptually excluding being loved by the Son.)

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Jesse Leonidas Reeves's avatar
Jesse Leonidas Reeves
4d

very sound and clarifying. This gut is terrific when not too esoteric.

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