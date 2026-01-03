Wyatt Graham

Wyatt Graham

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Jan 3

Brillant piece on how AI-generated content undermines epistemic certainty and forces us back to first principles! Your syllogistic examples really nail the point about how we need structured reasoning when visual evidance can't be trusted anymore. I remmeber working on a disinformation research project where we tried tracking deepfakes, and it became clear pretty quickly that the old "seeing is believing" approach was toast. Your point about grandmother wisdom and testimony as reliable knowledge sources is lowkey genius tbh.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Wyatt Graham
DonahuePapa's avatar
DonahuePapa
Jan 3

Before the age of AI my father taught me to, “Believe nothing that you hear and only half of what you see.” It is time for a restoration of Cartesian Doubt, as a default position.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Wyatt Graham
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wyatt Graham · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture