Wyatt Graham

Wyatt Graham

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Adam Diggs's avatar
Adam Diggs
4d

For ease I included the URL link. However, Michael Haykin in his book, “Rediscovering the Church Fathers,” mentions Athanasius’s biography on Antony includes he memorized the entire Bible. Athanasius probably did as well. I am not a scholar of the early Church Fathers but was this the regular pastoral preparation? Or could this be the habit of “scholars” / authors of the early church?

https://www.crossway.org/articles/10-things-you-should-know-about-athanasius/

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Carl Thomas's avatar
Carl Thomas
4d

I have seen pastors confess that they have not read the entire Bible. I have had people argue with me about the meaning of passages that they have never studied outside of Sunday morning sermons. And these guys wanted to have the Bible memorized before they tried to teach anything to anyone.

No wonder we are in the mess we are in.

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