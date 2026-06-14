Wyatt Graham

Wyatt Graham

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Allen Daves
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#1 "IRONICALLY", Trinitarians on one side & (JW & Islam-Muslims) on the other, are two opposite extrems of the SAME EXACT HERESY!!

https://allendaves.substack.com/p/children-of-a-lesser-god?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=1xhldx

#2 THE GOSPEL SONG OF MOSES v SONG OF LAMB .....THE WEDDING FEAST .....GET IT?

https://allendaves.substack.com/p/the-gospel-simultaneous-doom-and?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=1xhldx

#3 ......IT'S NOT FOR EVERYONE https://allendaves.substack.com/p/most-true-christains-go-to-hell?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=1xhldx

Free will & absolute determinisim are NOT mutually exclusive, counterintuitive, yes but only because humans thinking is backwards from base reality.

a) That which is finite must have some infinity in which to define its limitations witjin…..

b) the finite can never superceed the infinity in which it exist

c) an infinity must be known to itself at all points in space & time such that it is deterministic in its construct no randomness exist

d) The finite is by definition set (s) limitation. Randomness only exist due to lack of knowledge understanding. Free agency is a exercise in limited knowledge, time, space & limited foreknowledge of outcomes or how-why thoes outcomes arrived.

Scripture teaches both because BOTH ARE LOGICAL IMPARITIVES AS WELL AS THE ENTIRE CONSTRUCT OF SOTERIOLOGY ITSELF.

"Ironically" both the calvinist & "free will" people R grossly wrong!!.... absolute determinisim & free will R NOT mutually exclusive logically & bible teaches both equally.

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