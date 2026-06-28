Wyatt Graham

Wyatt Graham

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Justin Genus's avatar
Justin Genus
7d

Thank you for this. It's a truly encouraging reading of what has been turned into a burdensome passage.

Question: Do you see "joy" as falling under the same "non-emotional" (or at least, not primarily emotional) category as blessedness? Is it proper, based on the way the words are used, to view them as overlapping?

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Troy Weaver's avatar
Troy Weaver
Jun 29Edited

Excellent summary.

Is anyone aware of any catechetical resource that uses the Apostles Creed, Lord's Prayer and the Beautitudes (instead of 10 Commandments) as a teaching structure?

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