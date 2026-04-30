Wyatt Graham

Wyatt Graham

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John Revell's avatar
John Revell
Apr 30

Thanks, Wyatt! Only thing I’d add is, read with Gen. 3:15 in mind. Watch out for types of Christ, the Serpent, and the Church. For example, David is a type of Christ, Goliath is a type of the Serpent, and the Israelite warriors who are too fearful and weak to fight (until after David defeats Goliath) point to us, the Church. What say you?

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Salvador Blanco's avatar
Salvador Blanco
4d

Super helpful as I read 1-2 Samuel slowly with a brother! So true about the poems! Interesting how 1-2 Samuel are have poems that break them up! Thank you.

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