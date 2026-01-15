Wyatt Graham

Alastair
Jan 15

Great post, Wyatt. I do think much of the science fiction of the 80s and 90s is beginning to have its fulfilment today - particularly the cyberpunk genre.

I think the film Gattaca was very ahead on the curve in terms of IVF and gene editing. As soon as it becomes the case that a parent feels they are actively harming their child's chances in life by not genetically modifying them, it becomes a very difficult pressure to avoid it. And even in that film, whilst it is a stirring tour de force of the human spirit, you could say it seems as though the protagonist *shouldn't* be fulfilling his dreams. He does have a degenerative heart issue, that he wouldn't have had if his parents had genetically modified him, which would make him ill-suited even today.

I do feel these questions are going to be substantially more complex for Christians than we could possibly imagine. And brute responses of just 'don't do it' - As with all of modernity technology - are going to be increasingly untenable. Unless Christians as a whole become like the Amish and form a parallel society, you can't be in society and not participate in its technology.

This feels like something that is going to come up the curve very quickly and that almost nobody is really discussing in detail!

