Wyatt Graham

Wyatt Graham

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Nate Robertson's avatar
Nate Robertson
3d

I probably read the Didache once every 6 months because a conversation gets directed there, which is probably a self-fulfilling prophecy and routine at this point. So I think, while Chapter 7 moves into Baptism, 7.1 is still important to the prior 6 chapters as it says, "Having first said all these things." The Didachist implies that the first 6 chapters are not only to be observed, but also something that should be known and recited by the individual. Not in private, but communal (7.4). The faith, then, is understood not by feeling but through clarity of responsibility, obedience, and expectations. Such a simple document that has a lot of weight.

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Kevin Deane's avatar
Kevin Deane
3d

Really love a simple yet deep dive into an early document. Fantastic summary, thank you.

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