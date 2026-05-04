Wyatt Graham

Wyatt Graham

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Dave Lockyer's avatar
Dave Lockyer
May 4

Very helpful. How best should we describe their interpretive approach? Christological? Typological? Theological? Etc..

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Brad Krantz
May 4

Excellent and worth a read again. Patrick Schreiner helpfully employs the four-senses approach to Scripture in his recent work, The Transfiguration of Christ. Literal, allegorical, moral and analytical.

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