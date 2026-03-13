Wyatt Graham

Wyatt Graham

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Ross Twele's avatar
Ross Twele
1d

Your posts are always clear, thorough, and measured. But this one is particularly impressive. Thank you for pulling all this together. I’m bookmarking it for future reference.

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Drake Osborn's avatar
Drake Osborn
1d

This is a fantasticly thorough overview and helpful for me as a local pastor. Thanks for your work!

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