When we face criticism or feel uncertain about our actions, our natural tendency is to analyze every detail, replay every conversation, and search for what we might have done wrong. But Scripture offers us a surprisingly liberating approach: acknowledge clear sin, but don’t lose yourself in endless rumination over unclear accusations. Instead, trust that God knows your heart better than you do.

This is a blessing to overthinkers and ruminators alike. We are not excused from sin, but God frees us from the need to ruminate endlessly on our actions. Let me explain how this works in Scripture.

First, avoid overthinking

In 1 Corinthians 4, Paul was being criticized for not being like Apollos and likely a whole host of other reasons. Normally, when someone criticizes us, we tend to doomscroll our memory. What did I say? Was I too mean? Did I mess up?

Paul, however, does not do that. He simply says, “But with me it is a very small thing that I should be judged by you or by any human court. In fact, I do not even judge myself” (1 Cor 4:3). How can he say this? Because it “is the Lord who judges me” (1 Cor 4:4).

Now Paul knew about objective sin. He makes the point that even though “I am not aware of anything against myself,” “I am not thereby acquitted” (1 Cor 4:4). God alone can acquit us, and he knows the secret things of our heart. So Paul concludes, “Therefore do not pronounce judgment before the time, before the Lord comes, who will bring to light the things now hidden in darkness and will disclose the purposes of the heart. Then each one will receive his commendation from God” (1 Cor 4:5).

What Paul is getting here is that we sometimes do not understand our hearts. God does. And when we do not, it does not make sense to spend hours ruminating on our heart. It can turn us into melancholic Christians; we should instead set our minds on things above where God is. By focusing overmuch on possible sins, we end up thinking about sin more than about Christ.

What a strange situation to be in! Make Christ the main thing, admit sin when you can, and when you cannot, pray that God will help you. Then move on.

Second, recognize concrete sin

Paul regularly points out concrete sin: murder, theft, and so on. The Bible does so frequently. But on reflection, it does not tell us to overthink nebulous infractions. The Bible highlights sin in its objective, public, and serious forms.

Yes, Jesus reminds us that we can sin in our hearts. But we all know when we have lusted in our hearts, if we are honest. It is much more concrete than we often admit. And the regular pattern of naming sin in Scripture has to do with such concrete, objective, clear offences. If I lie, that is sin. If I murder, that is sin.

But if someone feels a bit off to us, should we then accuse them of some nebulous infraction? Love believes all things. This is the kind of situation Paul found himself in when he said, “I am not aware of anything against myself” (1 Cor 4:4).

Now, I have to say. For most of us, we won’t have someone accuse us of a nebulous infraction. We tend to accuse ourselves. We overthink and overworry. When we do, we should pray about it and seek counsel. But we may not know this side of heaven exactly what happened in our hearts. At that time, God will reveal all. That is why Paul says the Lord will judge us. We often do not even know our own hearts. The heart is, after all, deceitful above all else (Jer 17:9). Who can understand it?

We often cannot. And the best we can do is say: thank you. I will make sure to grow from this experience. And then stop thinking about it. Recognize and repent from concrete sin. And when it is not concrete, do your best to learn. But move on readily. Trust God to judge the heart. Our job is to pursue him.

Third, let God judge our hearts

Paul reminds us, “do not pronounce judgment before the time, before the Lord comes, who will bring to light the things now hidden in darkness and will disclose the purposes of the heart” (1 Cor 4:5). That seems exactly right. We often rush to judgment against others. But God knows our hearts better than we ourselves do. He will bring everything to light.

We can, in this narrow sense, let God be God and us be us. I am reminded of Paul’s letter to the Philippians, in which he writes to a church that had infighting. Apparently, Syntyche and Euodia butted heads with each other (Phil 4:2). We do not know the exact problem, but the solution was to have the mind of Christ in humility to one another. That is, to suspend judgment on the specifics until God revealed the hearts.

Paul says almost exactly this when he says, “Let those of us then who are mature be of the same mind; and if you think differently about anything, this too God will reveal to you. Only let us hold fast to what we have attained” (Phil 3:15–16).

The apostle tells us to have the same mind, but he admits we will have our differences. So he says, let God reveal this to you. And be accountable for what you know. Pursue Christ (Phil 3:14). And I think in the context of Philippians, Paul means that if Christians disagree with each other, then they need to focus on what they have attained in Christ first of all.

This is the same sort of argument he makes in Romans 14–15. There, Christians argued about days, food, and drink. And Paul tells them that these differences matter, but we must remember that the kingdom of God centres on the Spirit God has given us (Rom 14:17). Hence, we welcome one another across these differences (Rom 15:7).

Conclusion

The next time criticism comes your way, respond to clear sin with repentance, but don’t let vague accusations send you into endless mental spirals. Instead, trust that God sees your heart and will bring all things to light in his time.