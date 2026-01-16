Wyatt Graham

Wyatt Graham

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Benno Kurvits's avatar
Benno Kurvits
Jan 16

Very nice and pastoral. I am one to easily go back and ruminate over and over again about how this particular interaction with a person panned out. Once or twice is good for learning sake, but a gazillion times, that's too much. Your article is an excellent reminder of a proper approach to our presumed or even real faults. Thanks Wyatt.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Wyatt Graham
Emily Curtis's avatar
Emily Curtis
Jan 17

This is wonderful. Very helpful. Thank you!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Wyatt Graham
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wyatt Graham · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture