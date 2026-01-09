Wyatt Graham

Wyatt Graham

Benno Kurvits
Jan 9

Very nice. You write well, and I'm pretty sure I can tell by now that it's you. I've been using AI a lot recently to help me with my research, but not with my writing.

Alastair
Jan 12

Great point Wyatt.

Hopefully this makes your point bright as day. I've taken a paragraph from Marylin Robinson, got an AI to tell me what its about, then got another one to "write me a paragraph about this". I think you can pretty easily tell which one is which!

----

It seems we have been altogether too eager to shrink the vastness of God to fit the small, cramped architecture of a clockwork universe, making damaging concessions to a physics of nuts and bolts that the scientists themselves have long since discarded. We treated the material world as a closed and sullen machine, stripping our theology of its native mystery to appease a mechanical worldview, only to discover that the very floor of reality is, in fact, volatile, intricate, and deeply elusive. There is a profound irony in realizing that the "modern" skepticism we feared was based on an understanding of matter that is now obsolete, and that the strange, shimmering indeterminacy of the new physics does not demand a new religion, but rather permits us to return to the ancient, robust confidence of Colossians; for if the cosmos is indeed a fluid interplay of time and presence, we are free to accept as ontological fact that Christ is before all things, and that in this bewildering, beautiful strangeness, all things do hold together.

-----

The debate between science and religion has been fundamentally misdirected. Physics has shown us a volatile, intricate, elusive substratum of reality that makes the great usefulness of the old nuts-and-bolts physics seem uncanny rather than obvious and inevitable. This new view of the cosmos does not supply or support a new Christian metaphysics, but it entirely discredits the antimetaphysics that has prevailed in Christian thought for some time, the huge and damaging concessions made to a crudely restricted notion of the possible. The basis for a new metaphysics is ready to hand in biblical and traditional theology. The terms that will make it Christian are established in passages like Colossians 1:15–20, notable for the collapsing of time and locus, which modern physics permits or requires us to respect as an ontological fact to be reckoned with.

